Assam: Doloo Tea Garden Workers Protest Against Poor-Quality Government Housing

Workers of Doloo Tea Estate in Cachar district staged protests on Friday against alleged poor-quality construction of government-allotted houses built for their rehabilitation after the land acquisition for the Greenfield Airport project.

The state government had sanctioned 173 houses at Lalbagh division of Doloo Tea Estate to rehabilitate families displaced by the airport project. However, workers alleged large-scale irregularities in the construction process, accusing contractors of using substandard materials and misappropriating funds.

Agitated labourers demolished parts of the newly built houses, breaking down walls and beams with hammers to expose what they called “blatant corruption.” They alleged that only one rod was used in structures where three were required, and in some cases, toilets were built without rods altogether.

“The government promised us safe homes, but these houses are weak and dangerous. The contractors have looted public money,” said one protesting worker. Another added, “Construction materials like rods and cement were sold off, leaving us with houses that can collapse anytime.”

The workers demanded that the construction be stopped immediately and appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene.

It may be recalled that for the Doloo Greenfield Airport project, lakhs of tea bushes were cleared and several thousand hectares of Doloo Tea Estate land — including homestead plots of workers — were acquired by the government. The houses at Lalbagh division were sanctioned to provide rehabilitation to the displaced families.

Significantly, state Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota had inspected the housing project only a few days ago. Workers have now questioned how the contractors dared to continue such substandard work even after the top official’s visit.

