Doloo Airport: Quashing All Claims, Assam CM Declares Initial Approval

The Assam Chief Minister wrote, "I am happy to share that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Steering Committee for Green Field Airports has formally recommended “Site Clearance” for the proposed green field airport in Doloo, Cachar District. Under the Greenfield Airport Policy, establishing a new airport is broadly a two stage process - site clearance followed by in principle approval. With this decision of the Steering Committee, we are now one step closer to ushering a remarkable connectivity transformation in Barak Valley."