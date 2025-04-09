Assam: E-Rickshaw Driver Attempts to Kidnap Woman Advocate, Arrested

In a shocking incident, an e-rickshaw driver attempted to abduct a woman advocate from a busy street in Silchar. The incident, which took place on Link Road, has raised serious concerns about women's safety in the city.

Advertisment

According to reports, the accused, identified as Narayan Das, a resident of Janiganj locality, targeted the woman while she was walking along Link Road. Taking advantage of the relatively deserted stretch, he allegedly grabbed her hand and tried to forcefully drag her into his e-rickshaw. However, the advocate resisted and raised an alarm, prompting the accused to flee in panic.

The woman later filed a complaint at the Silchar police station, following which the police launched an investigation and arrested Narayan Das. He is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals, with many calling for stricter safety measures to prevent such crimes in the future.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Foil Child Marriage Attempt, Rescue Kidnapped Minor