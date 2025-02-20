Assam: Forest Fire Near BSF Camp in Cachar Contained After Five-Hour Battle

A massive forest fire broke out near the Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Jarailtola, a village in Borkhola, Cachar district, causing panic in the region.

The fire, which erupted late at night, rapidly spread, engulfing a large section of the forest and affecting parts of the BSF camp.

Upon receiving information, multiple fire tenders and police personnel rushed to the scene. BSF jawans stationed at the Jarailtola camp also joined the fire-fighting efforts.

After nearly five hours of rigorous efforts, the fire was successfully brought under control, preventing further damage to the camp and surrounding areas.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

