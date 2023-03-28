Assam: Govt Official Arrested For Bribery In Silchar

The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell apprehended a government employee on bribery charges in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday.

The arrested official, identified as Misbah Uddin Laskar, is a Patwari in the office of the Settlement Officer in Silchar.

Laskar was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant for mutating his name in land records.

Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Misbah Uddin Laskar, Patwary in the O/O Settlement Officer, Silchar, Dist. Cachar after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for mutating his name in land records.”