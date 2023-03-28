Assam: Govt Official Arrested For Bribery In Silchar

The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption cell apprehended a government employee on bribery charges in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday.
The arrested official, identified as Misbah Uddin Laskar, is a Patwari in the office of the Settlement Officer in Silchar.
Laskar was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant for mutating his name in land records.
Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar informed, “Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Misbah Uddin Laskar, Patwary in the O/O Settlement Officer, Silchar, Dist. Cachar after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for mutating his name in land records.”
Earlier on Friday, the vigilance cell apprehended Lat Mandal for taking bribe in Barpeta. The arrested Lat Mandal has been identified as Naba Choudhury. He was posted at the office of the circle officer of Sarupeta Revenue Circle in Barpeta district.
He was arrested while accepting Rs 3,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing of partition of his land.
A day prior, the Lat Mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle in Assam’s Sonitpur district was arrested on bribery charges.
The arrested Lat Mandal, identified as Parag Bora, was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.
Lat Mandals of Biswanath and Bagbor Revenue Circle were also arrested recently for accepting bribe money.
The two Lat Mandals have been identified as Lagan Basowar and Azahar Ali Ahmed, from Biswanath Revenue Circle and Baghbor Revenue circle respectively.
While Basowar accepted the bribe money from the complainant for mutation of his purchased plot of land, Ahmed took the bribe money for demarcation of the complainant’s land.
Notably, In Guwahati, the chief engineer at the office of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was also arrested on the same day for accepting a demanded bribe from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.
The arrested chief engineer has been identified as Indrajit Bora.