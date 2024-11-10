Assam: Husband Kills Wife Over Dispute About Cooking Gas Cylinder

A tragic murder took place at Bhaga Bazaar in Dholai constituency, Cachar district, when a domestic dispute escalated into violence. Ismail Hussain fatally attacked his wife, Falana Khatun, following an argument over the purchase of a cooking gas cylinder.
The incident occurred at the Indian brick kiln in Bhaga Bazaar, where both Ismail and Falana, originally from Barpeta district, had been working as labourers.
The couple had recently received their weekly payment on Saturday, and Falana suggested buying a cooking gas cylinder. However, Ismail refused, leading to a heated argument.
The quarrel soon turned violent when Ismail, in a fit of rage, struck his wife with a brick mold, resulting in her death on the spot. Police quickly arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and arrested Ismail Hussain for the murder.