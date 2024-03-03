Silchar

Assam: Joint Op Uncovers Buried Explosives; Notorious Criminal Evades Capture

On Sunday, the Indian Army and Assam Police conducted a joint operation to recover up to 2,900 detonators and 13 kg of gunpowder buried underground at Rajghat in Cachar.
On Sunday, the Indian Army and Assam Police conducted a joint operation to recover up to 2,900 detonators and 13 kg of gunpowder buried underground at Rajghat in Cachar district's Dholai assembly constituency, near the Assam-Mizoram border.

Based on confidential information shared by the military intelligence, the army personnel and the Dholai police in Cachar district conducted a joint operation near Salim Uddin's farm house in Rajghat locality, recovering the explosives concealed underground.

Salim, on the other hand, managed to escape, and a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend him.

It has come to the fore that Salim is a notorious figure in the local criminal community, dubbed the "uncrowned king" or "Betaaj Badshah," and has been involved in a number of illegal operations, including drug trafficking.

In relation to his role in drug trafficking, the aforementioned person was previously arrested and given a jail sentence. But he is said to have resumed narcotics trafficking after being granted bail.

