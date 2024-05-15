Assam: Labourer Dies After Fall from Temple Roof in Silchar

A tragic incident occurred in Silchar where a 20-year-old labourer, Jitendra Das, fell to his death while working on the construction of the Premtala Durga Temple. Das, a resident of Silcuri in Cachar, was working on the temple's first floor when he slipped and fell from the roof.
The accident happened amidst ongoing construction work at the temple. According to reports, the labourers were working without safety equipment, such as safety belts and helmets, contrary to government safety regulations.
Witnesses reported that Das sustained severe injuries from the fall. Local residents and fellow workers quickly rescued him and rushed him to Silchar Medical College Hospital. Despite being admitted to the ICU due to his critical condition, Das succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
The harrowing incident was captured on a CCTV camera of a nearby shop. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the lack of proper safety measures was a significant factor in the accident.
This incident has raised concerns about the enforcement of safety protocols at construction sites and the need for strict adherence to regulations to prevent such tragedies in the future.