Assam: Miscreants Violently Assault Wine Shop Owner in Silchar

A disturbing incident unfolded on Silchar Ashram Road as miscreants allegedly targeted the owner of The Ruby Wine Shop. According to reports, a group of youths confronted the owner late at night, demanding alcohol on credit. When the owner declined, tensions escalated, leading to a violent assault.
The victim identified as Sukanta Kaur was critically injured as the miscreants agitated and smashed bottles and launched a coordinated attack on the helpless owner.
Silchar Police swiftly intervened, dispatching a significant police contingent to the scene and rescuing the injured, who was promptly transported to SMCH for urgent medical attention. Currently, his condition remains critical, underscoring the severity of the brutal assault.