Assam Panchayat Polls: Clash Erupts Inside Silchar Counting Hall; Cop, Supporter Injured

Tension flared at the vote counting centre in Silchar on Saturday as a violent altercation broke out between supporters of two Independent candidates. The incident occurred at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) counting centre during the ongoing counting process for the Silchar constituency.

According to reports, the clash took place between supporters from the Chengkuri area under the Tapang Zila Parishad of Borkhola constituency. The confrontation allegedly stemmed from one candidate taking a slim lead of just 12 votes, which escalated into a physical fight.

In the resulting chaos, a police constable and a supporter, identified as Chandrasen Das, sustained serious injuries. Both were immediately provided medical attention. Police acted swiftly to bring the situation under control and have detained four individuals connected to the incident.

The Silchar police are now reviewing security arrangements at the counting centre following the violent outburst, which disrupted the otherwise peaceful counting process.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further disturbances.

