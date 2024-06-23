Assam: Police Firing Leaves Youth Critically Injured Amid Elopement Bid

In a troubling incident that unfolded last night at Sibpur village in Cachar's Lakhipur, one Mannan Ali, a resident of Binnakandi area, sustained serious injuries from police gunfire. The situation arose following allegations that Mannan Ali, belonging to a minority community, had eloped with a young Hindu girl from the locality, leading to heightened tensions between the two communities.
The events escalated when police attempted to apprehend Mannan Ali during a late-night operation aimed at restoring order. Reports suggest that Mannan Ali resisted arrest and attempted to flee, prompting the police to open fire in an attempt to stop him.
Consequently, Mannan Ali suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and was immediately rushed to Silchar Medical College for urgent medical treatment. He is currently reported to be in critical condition.
The incident has sparked uproar in the area, with local police striving to diffuse tensions and maintain peace between the communities involved. The police have confirmed the arrest of Mannan Ali in connection with the elopement case, highlighting ongoing efforts to manage the aftermath of the incident.
Further updates on Mannan Ali's condition and the evolving situation in Lakhipur's Sibpur village are awaited as police continue to investigate the incident.