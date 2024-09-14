Assam: Pucca Bridge Collapses in Dholai, No Casualties Reported

A major accident occurred in Dholai’s Bhaga area of Cachar district, Assam, when a pucca bridge over the Rukni River on the Bhaga-Sherkhan link road suddenly collapsed.
The incident took place as two dumpers, carrying stones for ongoing construction work on the Bhaga-Sherkhan link road, were crossing the bridge.
As the dumpers crossed the bridge, it collapsed, leaving the trucks hanging over the river. Fortunately, no casualties were reported despite the severity of the collapse. However, the area experienced significant panic following the incident.
A large police contingent arrived promptly at the scene after being notified. They managed to rescue a dumper driver who had gone missing and was trapped inside the vehicle. Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya also visited the site at night to assess the situation.
The collapse of the bridge has severely impacted communication in four villages in southern Dholai, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the river.
Meanwhile, locals have alleged that the accident was caused by the overloading of vehicles crossing the bridge.
They claimed that the bridge could not support the excessive weight and thus collapsed. Locals also voiced their frustration with the transport department, holding them responsible for the incident.