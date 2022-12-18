Assam: Silchar-Based Correspondent Passes Away At SMCH

A young journalist based in the Cachar district of Assam, passed away at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) on Sunday.

The deceased journalist was identified as Ruhul Amin Lashkar. Hospital authorities informed that he passed away while undergoing treatment at around 5 am today.

According to reports, the young journalist was admitted to SMCH on Saturday and was undergoing treatment.

Lashkar had been employed with Guwahati Doordarshan and was the correspondent for Silchar.

It may be noted that the situation turned violent in Cachar district of Assam after a journalist was physically attacked by a home guard at SMCH.

The journalist was identified as Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha. He was severely injured after the home guard brutally assaulted him.

As per sources, the home guard thrashed Purkayastha when he entered the hospital ward to deliver food to his sister-in-law who is currently admitted at the hospital.

The home guard identified as S Dev was on duty at the time the incident occurred. Meanwhile, the journalists’ association demanded strict action to be taken against the home guard.