Assam: Silchar Parents Pour Hot Oil On 3-Year-Old For "Crying Too Much"

Unable to bear the constant whining of their child, the parents disciplined it in the most excruciating manner imaginable - by pouring hot oil on it. The shocking case was reported from Assam's Silchar on Saturday.
The three-year-old infant was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition, as per reports. The abusive parents were meanwhile arrested by the police after the matter surfaced.
The incident occurred at Factory Lane on Sonai Road under the Rangirkhari Police town outpost. The cruelty did not go unnoticed as the police soon arrested Rajdeep Das and Jaba Das.
Sources informed that the couple have been living in a rented space with their daughter for some years now. On Friday, the child was inconsolable and kept on crying which left them irritated as they took turns inflicting pain on the child to make her stop. As she cried further, they poured hot oil causing her excruciating pain and leaving her out of her senses.
After witnessing that the child was unconscious, the parents fled the home and went on the run. Suspecting neighbours caught a whiff of the incident and informed Rangirkhari Police and also made a distress call to a child helpline number.
The police and a child helpline team arrived at the scene to find the unconscious infant and rushed it to SMCH.
A member of the child helpline team said, "At around 10 am today we received a call that at Sonai Road, a child was burnt by its parents. We arrived as soon as possible and found the Rangirkhari Police there. We found the child with severe burn marks on its body and immediately we rushed her to SMCH with the help of a police detail. The landlord filed an FIR in connection with the matter. The neighbours witnessed the incident and raised alarm. The parents are now under police custody."
The girl sustained severe burn injuries on different parts of its body, including her stomach, chest and upper lips after it was subjected to inhuman atrocities. That it all stemmed from the child's inconsolable weeping, which is expected of a three-year-old, has left those in the knowhow furious.
After the child was admitted, the police initiated a search for the accused parents and within hours, they were able to locate and subsequently arrest them.
While being interrogated, the couple confessed to the crime and admitted that they could not bear their child's constant cries. However, the police suspect that there could be some hidden motive behind the incident and thus, they are keeping the probe on.
According to the police, the parents could have tried to kill the girl child and when they were unsuccessful, they tried to turn the narrative. Further information is expected to surface at the end of the investigation.