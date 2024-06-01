Assam: Silchar Parents Pour Hot Oil On 3-Year-Old For "Crying Too Much"

A member of the child helpline team said, "At around 10 am today we received a call that at Sonai Road, a child was burnt by its parents. We arrived as soon as possible and found the Rangirkhari Police there. We found the child with severe burn marks on its body and immediately we rushed her to SMCH with the help of a police detail. The landlord filed an FIR in connection with the matter. The neighbours witnessed the incident and raised alarm. The parents are now under police custody."