Assam: Two Brothers Left Bloodied After Refusing to Vote for BJP

In a chilling incident that has shocked the region, two brothers were brutally attacked in an attempt to kill them for allegedly refusing to vote for the BJP.

The incident occurred late at night in the Bagpur area of Cachar district, leaving the victims, Hashim Uddin and Abdul Monaf, critically injured and fighting for their lives at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

According to reports, as the two brothers were returning home from a local shop, they were ambushed by a group of miscreants who detained them and launched a savage assault. Armed with machetes, sticks, and other weapons, the attackers viciously beat the brothers, leaving them unconscious in the middle of the road. After the assault, the attackers fled the scene, leaving the brothers bleeding and motionless.

Upon hearing of the attack, police rushed to the location, rescuing the brothers and transporting them to SMCH, where they are currently undergoing urgent treatment in critical condition.

The wife of Abdul Monaf has accused the assailants of targeting her husband and his brother in retaliation for their refusal to vote for the BJP candidate in the recent Panchayat elections. She has now threatened to take drastic steps, including suicide with her children, if the culprits are not arrested immediately.

This shocking act of political violence has sent shockwaves through the community, raising serious questions about the lengths to which some will go to enforce political allegiance. Authorities have vowed to take swift action and bring the perpetrators to justice.

