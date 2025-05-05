Assam: Digboi MLA's Alleged Vendetta Against Independent Ward Candidate Stirs Controversy

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Digboi after former BJP Mahila Morcha worker and Independent ward member candidate Junmoni Moran was arrested by Doomdooma Police late this week, following a complaint lodged by the Digboi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The FIR was based on a social media post in which Junmoni made scathing allegations against local MLA Suren Phukan.
In the now-viral Facebook video, Junmoni wrote, “The MLA doesn’t know good and bad touch, he doesn’t know how to give respect to the women.” The comment has triggered a wave of outrage among BJP supporters, with several women members of the party rallying behind MLA Phukan, calling the accusations “baseless and malicious.”
“Junmoni had joined the BJP five years ago. Many of us have worked closely with the MLA, but never felt insecure in his presence. It is shocking to see her target him so personally,” said a woman BJP worker while defending the legislator.
This isn’t Junmoni Moran’s first clash with the Digboi MLA. In 2023, she was arrested for making similarly offensive comments against Phukan but was released after giving a written assurance that she would refrain from such actions. The case was withdrawn after her assurance.
Tensions further intensified after reports surfaced that Junmoni had allegedly tried to obstruct MLA Phukan during a campaign trail on May 1, ahead of the recent panchayat elections — an incident now seen as part of a growing feud between the two.
However, the arrest has sparked severe backlash from local rights groups. Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Nari Mukti Sangram Samiti have accused MLA Suren Phukan of misusing his political power to settle personal scores. Alleging a “political vendetta,” both organizations have threatened to gherao the MLA’s residence in protest.
KMSS leader Umananda Mudoi Moran visited the Doomdooma Police Station late at night and strongly condemned the arrest, terming it a targeted attempt to silence a woman critic.
With accusations flying and protests brewing, the incident has quickly turned into a political flashpoint in upper Assam, with observers now questioning whether this is a case of justified legal action or a deeper power struggle playing out in public view.
Should Junmoni’s social media remarks be treated as criminal defamation — or are they protected under freedom of expression? The answer may well shape the course of Digboi’s political narrative in the days to come.
