Assam: Two Students, School Staff Arrested for Attacking External Examiner in Silchar

Two Higher Secondary examinees from Ganirgram’s JR Higher Secondary School in Cachar allegedly attacked an external examiner on the road after he prevented them from cheating in the examination hall.

The incident, which took place two days ago, left the examiner, namely Dr Subhash Debnath, seriously injured. Following an investigation, Cachar Police arrested the two students, along with a junior assistant from the same school.

According to reports, Subhash Debnath, an assistant professor of Chemistry from Silchar’s Gurucharan College, was serving as an external examiner at the Ganirgram’s JR examination centre. After completing his duty, he was on his way back to Silchar when he was suddenly attacked in the Tupkhana area by two students riding an unregistered motorcycle. The accused allegedly ambushed him, leaving him grievously injured, before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, Debnath filed a complaint at the Arunachal Police Outpost, prompting an investigation. Based on the findings, Cachar Police arrested two examinees, Imadullah Borbhuiya (19) and Bilal Ahmed Borbhuiya (18), along with junior assistant Hanif Alam Mazharbhuiya.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta stated, "The junior assistant, Hanif Alam Mazharbhuiya, instigated the two students to attack the external examiner." He further revealed, "The two accused students were caught red-handed cheating during the examination and were expelled from the hall by Subhash Debnath. Seeking revenge, they later ambushed and attacked him."

The investigation is ongoing.

