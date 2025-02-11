Assam Woman Alleges Torture by Husband Over Municipal Election Bid

In a shocking incident from Silchar, Asmita Biswas, a resident of Rongpur, has filed a complaint against her husband, Rajesh Biswas, accusing him of physical and mental abuse after she expressed her intention to contest the upcoming municipal elections.

Advertisment

According to Asmita, she had made the decision to run for the municipal election from Ward 4, aiming to be self-reliant. However, her husband strongly opposed her decision. Despite his objections, Asmita began her preparations to move forward with her election campaign.

This decision, she claims, led to severe physical and mental torture at the hands of her husband, who reportedly accused her of having an affair. Asmita said she could no longer bear the abuse and was compelled to seek justice by filing a formal complaint at the Rongpur police station.

In her complaint, Asmita has demanded that strict action be taken against her husband to ensure such incidents do not happen to other women in the future. She is now seeking justice and hopes her case will set a precedent for those facing similar circumstances.

The Cachar police are investigating the matter and have assured that appropriate action will be taken.

Also Read: Assam: Fire Averted Aboard New Delhi-Silchar Poorvottar Sampark Kranti Express