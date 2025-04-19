Assam: Youth Abducted and Brutally Attacked in Cachar, Found Bleeding by Roadside

A sensational case of abduction and attempted murder has rocked the Dholchera area under Katigorah in Assam’s Cachar district. The incident, which unfolded in a dramatic and filmy manner, has left the local community in a state of shock.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Sudha Das, a resident of Dholchera Part-II, was returning home from a local market late at night when he was forcibly abducted by a group of miscreants. The assailants, who arrived in a white luxury vehicle, reportedly dragged him into the car and assaulted him inside.

The attackers are alleged to have used sharp weapons during the assault. After severely injuring the youth, the miscreants abandoned him near the roadside, nearly 10 kilometres away from his home, before fleeing the scene.

Local residents discovered the victim lying in a bloodied and unconscious state and immediately rushed him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). He is currently undergoing treatment and remains in a critical condition.

The incident has sparked tension in the region, and Cachar police are investigating the case to identify and apprehend the culprits.

