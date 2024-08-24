Bangladesh Floods Forge Communal Unity as Hindus Find Refuge in Mosque

Masum Billah, Dhaka
In a striking example of communal unity, residents of Chanderbagh village in Nangalkot upazila, Comilla district, have found refuge in a mosque as severe flooding has submerged their homes.
The village, predominantly Hindu with only two Muslim families, has been inundated by the Dakatiya river's rising waters following relentless rains.
The floodwaters have rendered Chanderbagh, home to 230-250 people, uninhabitable, with locals resorting to the nearby mosque for shelter. Some have taken to the roofs of their houses to stay above the rising water levels.
Geeta Rani, a resident, reported that the village is entirely submerged and they are currently surviving in the mosque with minimal aid. She noted the lack of government assistance but acknowledged the support of neighboring villagers who provided dry food.
Pipdda village resident Sharif Ahmed Majumdar, who helped accommodate the displaced families, remarked on the unprecedented scale of the flood. He described the scene, where even the one-story houses were entirely submerged and the construction materials he had gathered were lost.
Nangalkot upazila executive officer Suraiya Akhter Lucky confirmed awareness of the situation and pledged to assist following an inquiry.