Barak Democratic Front Advocates for Separate Territory Amid Political Support

Speaking to the media here in Silchar, Roy said, “Barak was never a part of Assam historically. The British were responsible for merging the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. As part of our demand, we have begun to put up hoardings seeking a separate territory, and we want to print five lakh publications to educate people about the reasons for separation. We intend to visit all of the villages in the three Barak valley districts and inform residents about the situation. We will also travel to neighboring states such as Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya to speak to the press about the hardships encountered by Bengali Hindus and Muslims, Manipuri, and Dimasa community members in the state.”