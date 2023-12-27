Barak Democratic Front Advocates for Separate Territory Amid Political Support

The Barak Democratic Front (BDF), which is demanding a separate Barak region, began putting up banners and hoardings in several parts of the valley on Wednesday.
Pradip Dutta Roy, the chief convener of the Barak Democratic Front (BDF), announced that his organization will also release over five lakh books to aware valley residents about the historical, geographical, social, economic, and political grounds for the divide.
Speaking to the media here in Silchar, Roy said, “Barak was never a part of Assam historically. The British were responsible for merging the Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. As part of our demand, we have begun to put up hoardings seeking a separate territory, and we want to print five lakh publications to educate people about the reasons for separation. We intend to visit all of the villages in the three Barak valley districts and inform residents about the situation. We will also travel to neighboring states such as Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya to speak to the press about the hardships encountered by Bengali Hindus and Muslims, Manipuri, and Dimasa community members in the state.”
The BDF convener further stated that his organization intends to meet with the chief ministers of the three aforementioned Northeastern states to discuss their concerns.
“Our protest and demand for separate Barak will continue, until it is fulfilled,” added Roy.
Roy further claimed that his organization has received ample support from the masses including some political leaders from BJP, Congress and CPM party leaders.
“We have received support from all quarters including some political leaders from BJP, CPM, Congress, etc. They cannot, however, express their support to us directly. Many MLAs have secretly backed our demand for separate Barak land,” said Roy.
In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's previous statement that a discussion on a separate Barak land would be held if the people of Barak want it, Roy claimed that people are willing for a separate Barak land and demanded a referendum to prove it.
"We demand a referendum; allow for mass voting on the issue. If 90% of the people vote against our demand, we will withdraw it immediately," Roy added.