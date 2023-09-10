What’s The Politics Behind Demand for Separate ‘Barak Land’?

“We asked the chief minister how many job appointments were made to people from the Barak Valley region out of a total of 1 lakh. However, the CM did not respond. According to our sources, not even 1,000 employment appointments were made from Barak Valley. Since, the chief minister didn’t answer to our query, we will take our information as authentic. Apart from this, we wanted to know why the Bengali language has not been given the status of the second subsidiary official language despite the fact that Assam has around 1.20 crore Bengali-speaking people. Why Assam government is yet to take a call on this matter? We also wanted to know why the matter of renaming Silchar Railway Station to Bhasha Shahid Station is kept on hold despite clearance from the Ministry of Railway? With no proper feedback from the CM, we feel he is trying to overlook the issue. On the matter of electricity too, the chief minister also didn’t utter a single word,” added Roy.