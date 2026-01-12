Bogus Doctor Running Illegal Chamber Arrested in Cachar

Cachar police have once again busted a case of medical fraud with the arrest of a fake doctor who had been practising for years by using forged credentials.

The accused has been identified as Shamim Ahmed Laskar. He is a resident of the Bhaga area under Dholai in Cachar district. Police action followed a formal complaint lodged by the Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR), which flagged serious irregularities in his medical credentials.

According to the police, Laskar had been running a private medical chamber in the Bhaga area for a long time, posing as a qualified MBBS doctor. Investigations revealed that he was using fake MBBS certificates and forged documents to gain public trust and provide medical treatment illegally.

After receiving credible inputs, the Assam Council of Medical Registration submitted a written complaint to the Cachar police, demanding strict action against the impersonator. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police conducted a raid yesterday and arrested the accused from his chamber.

During the operation, police seized forged medical certificates and several other documents used by the accused to project himself as a registered doctor. The seized materials have been sent for verification, and further investigation is underway to ascertain how long he had been practising and how many patients were affected.

Police officials said cases under relevant sections of law have been registered against the accused, and he will be produced before the court.

This incident highlights a growing concern in the Cachar district. Over the past few months, Cachar police have arrested at least 20 fake doctors in similar cases, exposing a disturbing trend of unqualified individuals endangering lives by masquerading as medical professionals.

