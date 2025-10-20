Matriculate MBBS? Cachar Police Catch Fake Doctor Fooling Patients

Just when locals thought it was safe to visit a clinic, Cachar Police in Assam have unearthed yet another “doctor” operating in the Ambikapatty area of Silchar town. The latest arrest is Bipul Chandra Nath, a matriculate posing as an MBBS doctor—proving once again that in Cachar, a medical degree can apparently be forged at home.

Fake doctors have become a persistent headache for the district, with Nath being the seventh such arrest in recent weeks. In the ongoing crackdown, the police have now caught around 13 fake practitioners, and insiders suggest the list might get even longer—if these self-styled “doctors” don’t start inventing degrees faster than the police can catch them.

According to Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, the arrest came after a tip-off. “Based on input, we launched a search operation at the Ambikapatti area of Silchar on Sunday. Bipul Chandra Nath, who had been fooling people for years, was apprehended red-handed. Despite posing as a doctor, he is merely a matriculate. He had been running this racket for the last couple of years, making money from unsuspecting patients. Several fake documents were seized during the operation,” Mahatta said.

The SP added that Nath had been deceiving locals with forged MBBS certificates and fake documents, operating his clinic like a master illusionist. “Though he barely cleared matriculation, he somehow convinced people he was a qualified doctor. Thankfully, all the forged documents have now been confiscated,” Mahatta said.

With this arrest, Cachar Police have now exposed 13 fake doctors, highlighting the growing risk fake medical practitioners pose to public health. Authorities have warned locals to verify credentials before trusting any private clinic—because apparently, a stethoscope doesn’t guarantee a medical degree.

