Cachar Guardian Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Reviews Flood Situation

Jha further stated that a total of 128 relief camps have been set up in Cachar district in the first wave of flood and 85 relief camps were set up in the second wave of floods, where 18,919 people are sheltered. It was informed that 190 APDCL's DTR have been damaged by the recent floods. A total of 322 medical camps were set up on the first wave where 3,265 people have been treated by the medical teams and in the second wave of flood,ca total of 155 medical camps have been set up and 6,715 people have been treated.