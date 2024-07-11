Water Level Reducing, Assam Flood Situation Improves: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the flood situation of the state is improving with each passing day, adding that the government aims to complete relief works before August 15.
In a recent Facebook Live session, CM Sarma stated that the water level in various state districts has reduced, bringing some relief from the sufferings of people from the second wave of floods.
CM Sarma said, “The flood situation in the state is improving rapidly. Water levels in places including Dibrugarh, Nimati, Guwahati, Dhubri, and Goalpara currently flow below the danger level. From this we can assume that there is some relief from the sufferings of our people from the second wave of floods. However, from past experiences, I would like to say that a third wave of floods also occurs in Assam. Therefore we have to remain vigilant.”
“We have to be aware of the improvement in the current flood situation as a temporary relief. We are trying to help those in the relief camps in all possible ways. In a very short period, we will take steps to support the students who lost their books and became homeless. I hope that before August 15, we will be able to complete all kinds of surveys and would be able to help the poor,” he added.
Meanwhile, according to data shared by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, no river is flowing above the highest flood level, indicating water levels have subsided to some extent. However, the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri, the Burhidihing at Chenimari, Disang at Nanglamuraghat and Kushiyara at Karimganj are flowing above the danger level.
The latest report also highlighted that 2,580 villages under 86 revenue circles in 27 districts of Assam remain affected due to floods. Meanwhile, 39,898.92 hectares of crop area across the state remain inundated causing agricultural losses.
Moreover, 45,620 inmates including 10,928 children are still affected by the floods and are housed at 209 relief camps across the state.