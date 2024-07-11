Water Level Reducing, Assam Flood Situation Improves: CM Sarma

Meanwhile, according to data shared by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, no river is flowing above the highest flood level, indicating water levels have subsided to some extent. However, the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri, the Burhidihing at Chenimari, Disang at Nanglamuraghat and Kushiyara at Karimganj are flowing above the danger level.

The latest report also highlighted that 2,580 villages under 86 revenue circles in 27 districts of Assam remain affected due to floods. Meanwhile, 39,898.92 hectares of crop area across the state remain inundated causing agricultural losses.

Moreover, 45,620 inmates including 10,928 children are still affected by the floods and are housed at 209 relief camps across the state.