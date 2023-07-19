Prime Suspect in Silchar Murder Case Held from Hailakandi

In a significant development, the Cachar police investigating the enigmatic death of a girl in Silchar have apprehended Pinak Suklabaidya (25), the main suspect who is thought to have fled to Hailakandi after committing the crime.
According to a reliable source, the deceased, who was in a relationship with Pinak, later developed feelings for another boy, prompting the latter to commit the murder.
However, the precise reason for the murder occurrence is still unknown.
Earlier on Tuesday night, a violent clash broke out between the security forces and locals of Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district following the recovery of the disfigured body of the victim girl after three days of her disappearance.
As per information, the deceased girl’s body was discovered at under construction building in Silchar’s Duwarbond, almost 25 km from the Silchar town.
This led the agitated locals to stage a protest by carrying the mutilated body of the victim last night. The locals then blocked Hailakandi road in Rangirkhari, demanding the murderer's swift arrest.
A huge amount of security forces was deployed after the situation turned tense in Silchar. This reportedly led to brutal conflicts between the protesting locals and police force.
As per sources, agitated locals also pelted stones at the police personnel that was deployed to bring the situation under control.
The police resorted to blank firing and lathi charge in order to disperse the people. Several cops including a CRPF jawan were reportedly severely injured in the scuffle.
Sources also informed that a total of 11 persons have been detained by the police for questioning.
It may be mentioned that the victim girl went missing last July 15 from Silchar’s Premtola locality.
The police as well as the family members of the deceased girl have suspected that she was raped and then brutally killed after throwing acid. The chaotic situation erupted after the girl's body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem reports were completed.