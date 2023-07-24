Silchar

DGP GP Singh Launches Facebook and Twitter Accounts of STF & VDO in Silchar

The Social media accounts of STF and the voluntary Organisation, VDO associated with Assam Police aim to get connected with the general public.
Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh officially launched the Facebook and Twitter profiles of the Special Task Force (STF), Assam, and Village Defence Organisation (VDO) today during the performance review meeting in Silchar, Assam.

STF has opened a mobile no 60269-01358 for the public for dissemination of information in writing pertaining to illegal drugs.

The identity of the informer will be kept strictly confidential, said the police in a statement.

The DGP Assam who is on a three days tour to Barak valley along with the DY.I.G. (Admin) & CCVDO urges all to utilise the services of these SM platforms and the Infoline mobile no of STF.

