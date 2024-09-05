Football Festivity Ends in Chaos: Fans of Winning Team Attacked by Defeated Side in Assam

A joyous celebration following a football match victory turned into a horrific incident at Dholai in Cachar district of Assam when a truck driven by supporters of the losing team plowed into a crowd of fans from the winning side.
The clash occurred last evening after the semi-final match of the ongoing Matribhumi Cup, in which Bhaga Islamabad triumphed over Lailapur.
The incident unfolded when fans of Bhaga Islamabad, elated by their team’s victory, began bursting crackers both on the football field and on the highway nearby. As the celebration spilled onto the highway, a mini truck carrying supporters of the defeated Lailapur team approached. Unable to bear the sight of the winning team's celebrations, a group of Lailapur supporters allegedly drove the truck into the crowd of jubilant fans.
The truck, reportedly driven recklessly, lost control and crashed onto the highway after a short distance. The collision left several people seriously injured, and a violent clash erupted between the two sides following the incident. Stones were hurled as tensions escalated, creating a chaotic and dangerous situation.
Local police were alerted and swiftly intervened, bringing the situation under control. The injured were immediately rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH), where they are currently undergoing treatment.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the area, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash and the subsequent violence.
On the other hand, the police are working to identify the individuals responsible for the reckless driving and the clash that ensued.
More details are awaited as the situation develops.