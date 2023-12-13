GRP Seize 122 Gunny Bags Containing Poppy Seeds at Silchar Railway Station

A total of 122 gunny bags containing suspected illegal poppy seeds which have been loaded at Silchar Railway Station were seized by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at around 6.30 am on Wednesday.
According to reports, the gunny bags were recovered from SLR No. 226026/C and 191128/C of Train No. 12516 Coimbatore Express (DN).
The weight of seized gunny bags is 55 KG (Approx) and the Total weight of 122 gunny bags is 6710 KG (Approx).
So far no arrests have been made in connection to the recovery of the poppy seeds at the Silchar Railway Station.