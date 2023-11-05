Head-on Collision: Man Dies after Taking Stock of Health Condition of Younger Brother at SMCH

In a tragic and unfortunate incident, a man returning home after taking stock of the health condition of his younger brother who is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) died in a road accident on Saturday.
The incident was reported at Salsapara in Cachar district of Assam.
The deceased was identified as Maulana Noor Islam, a retired school teacher.
According to reports, Maulana Noor Islam’s younger brother was undergoing medical treatment at SMCH after being injured in an accident a few days ago.
Maulana Noor Islam and his wife went to the medical college on a motorcycle yesterday to take stock of his brother's health.
While returning from SMCH after visiting his injured brother, Maulana Noor Islam's bike collided head-on with a speeding Wagon R vehicle on the Badarpur National Highway in Silchar.
As a result, retired teacher Maulana Noor Islam died on the spot.
On the other hand, the wife of the retired teacher sustained severe injuries and was rushed to SMCH in critical condition.
A team of the Cachar police reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for a post-mortem.