“I Tried to Reach IndiGo, Got No Response”: Assaulted Passenger Returns Home in Assam

Days after vanishing under mysterious circumstances following a mid-air assault, Hussain Ahmed Mazumdar has finally returned home, bringing immense relief to his family and community in Lathimara village, under Katigorah in Assam's Cachar district.

Mazumdar had been missing since last Friday after a disturbing incident aboard IndiGo flight 6E-138 from Mumbai to Kolkata. A video that went viral on social media showed him being physically assaulted by fellow passengers during the flight. After the flight landed in Kolkata, Mazumdar could not be traced, triggering panic and deep anxiety among his family members.

For nearly two days, there was no word on his whereabouts. His sudden disappearance from the airport added to the family's trauma, prompting desperate searches and appeals for information. The silence was finally broken on Saturday when relatives located him at Barpeta Road railway station, hundreds of kilometers away from where he had last been seen. He travelled back by road and reached his home around 7 AM on Sunday.

The emotional reunion with his family was marked by tears and prayers, as loved ones welcomed him back after what they described as a “nightmare.” Mazumdar, still visibly shaken and recovering from both physical injuries and mental trauma, spoke briefly to reporters upon his arrival.

"I made several attempts to reach IndiGo, but there was no response. I’ve left everything in Allah’s hands now," he told Pratidin Time, speaking in a faint voice. He added that he was grateful to be safely back with his family and prayed that no one else would have to go through such an experience.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with widespread criticism directed at IndiGo for its apparent failure to ensure passenger safety and follow up on the situation. Many have questioned how a passenger involved in an in-flight altercation could go missing without the airline taking immediate action.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines has imposed a lifetime ban on Hafizul Rahman, the co-passenger accused of assaulting Mazumdar mid-flight. However, the airline’s response has not satisfied the victim's family.

Mazumdar’s family is now planning to pursue legal action against the airline, accusing it of negligence and indifference. "They abandoned him when he needed help the most. This is not just about one passenger—this is about how flight safety and passenger rights are handled in our country," a family member said.

As the case garners attention, calls for accountability and stricter in-flight safety measures are growing louder. For now, though, Mazumdar’s return has brought temporary solace to his loved ones—though the wounds, both emotional and physical, may take much longer to heal.

