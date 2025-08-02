Man from Assam Slapped Mid-Air on IndiGo, Vanishes After Landing

A youth from Katigorah in Assam's Cachar district has allegedly become the victim of a shocking incident of physical assault onboard an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Silchar via Kolkata. The incident, which took place mid-air, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and raising serious questions about passenger safety and accountability.

The youth has been identified as Hussain Ahmed, a resident of Lathimara village in Katigorah. According to sources, Hussain was working in Mumbai and was travelling back home on Thursday via Indigo flight, with a stopover in Kolkata. Shortly after takeoff from Mumbai, Hussain reportedly experienced some discomfort. Indigo cabin crew members were seen trying to assist and calm him.

However, in a shocking turn of events, a co-passenger allegedly slapped Hussain Ahmed forcefully in front of the cabin crew. The altercation was captured on mobile by another passenger onboard. The video, once circulated online, sparked severe criticism across platforms.

Flight 6E 138 landed at Kolkata airport at 5:35 am, where both individuals involved were handed over to the police. They were detained at the NSCBI Airport Police Station and later released. The accused was not arrested but allowed to leave after receiving a formal warning.

In an official statement, Indigo Airlines condemned the assault, confirming that the accused passenger was handed over to security personnel upon arrival at Kolkata Airport.

We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.



Security personnel from both CISF and IndiGo were present at the bay and escorted the individuals to the terminal building, where they were handed over to the police.

Turbulence Beyond the Flight: Hussain’s Disappearance

But the story takes a disturbing twist. Following the incident, Hussain Ahmed has mysteriously gone missing from Kolkata Airport. According to his family, he was scheduled to take a connecting flight from Kolkata to Silchar later that day. His relatives went to receive him at the Silchar airport, but Hussain never arrived. Attempts to contact him failed as his mobile phone has remained switched off since the incident.

His last known communication was with family members after he landed in Kolkata, after which there has been no trace of him. Despite repeated attempts, the family claims they have received no satisfactory response from Indigo Airlines authorities regarding his whereabouts or well-being.

According to his uncle, after a video of the incident went viral, some family members rushed to the airport. Hussain Ahmed's phone had been switched off since his last flight, and upon reaching the airport, the family alleged that the authorities showed negligence. “They didn’t take the matter seriously and simply said they would send an email regarding his disappearance,” the uncle claimed. The family was then advised to go to a police station to file a missing person report. However, upon reaching there, the police redirected them to another police station, adding to their frustration and confusion.

The family is now demanding answers about Hussain Ahmed's whereabouts and is urging both the government and the police to take immediate action. They have also called for strict punishment against the individual seen slapping him in the video, stating that such behavior must not go unpunished.

Now gripped with fear and uncertainty, Hussain’s family has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to personally intervene in the matter. They have urged both the Assam and West Bengal authorities to trace his location and ensure his safety.

As outrage grows over the physical assault and the youth’s unexplained disappearance, aviation safety experts and civil society voices are questioning the airline’s post-incident protocols and the responsibility of airport security personnel.

The mystery surrounding Hussain Ahmed’s disappearance remains unsolved. His family’s distress continues to grow with every passing hour.

