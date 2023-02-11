Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Missing Indian National Found Dead Under Debris

An Indian national, who was missing since the massive earthquake in Turkey, was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya. This was informed by the Indian Embassy in Turkey on Saturday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar who was there on a business trip.
Taking to Twitter, the embassy wrote, “We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip.”
Meanwhile, the embassy has been making arrangements for the early transportation of the Vijay’s mortal remains to his family.
“Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family,” it added.
It may be mentioned that last Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma had said that at least ten Indians were struck in remote parts of Turkey after the country was hit by two massive earthquakes, however, they were safe while one was missing whose body was found earlier today.
Last Monday, two massive earthquake jolts shook central Turkey, one after another, several reports confirmed.
The first quake measured at around 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale. This was followed shortly by another quake that measured around 6.8 magnitude.