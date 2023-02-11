Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Missing Indian National Found Dead Under Debris

An Indian national, who was missing since the massive earthquake in Turkey, was found dead under the debris of a hotel in Malatya. This was informed by the Indian Embassy in Turkey on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar who was there on a business trip.

Taking to Twitter, the embassy wrote, “We inform with sorrow that the mortal remains of Shri Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since February 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip.”

Meanwhile, the embassy has been making arrangements for the early transportation of the Vijay’s mortal remains to his family.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family,” it added.