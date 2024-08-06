Barak-Guwahati Connectivity Snapped as Landslide Hits NH-6

Vehicular movement on National Highway 6 connecting Barak Valley to Guwahati has once again been disrupted after being hit by landslides, reports said.
According to sources, Sonapur and Kuliang areas of Meghalaya have been hit by massive landslides on Tuesday triggered by heavy rainfall. Early this morning, sudden landslides caused soil and rocks from the hills to slide down onto the highway, making it impassable, sources added.
Meanwhile, transportation on the route has been completely blocked as a result of the landslide snapping Barak Valley's connectivity to Guwahati.
Further, hundreds of vehicles are stranded on the highway leading to distress among the travelers.
The Meghalaya administration is actively working to clear the road and restore normal traffic. Notably, a similar landslide had occurred in Kuliang yesterday, adding to the region's ongoing challenges.