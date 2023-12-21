Man Held for Trying to Molest Assam Girl Inside Kanchenjunga Express

In an untoward incident, a man allegedly under the influence of alcohol attempted to molest a young Assam girl on a moving train last night.
According to reports, the incident took place on the Kanchenjunga Express (which runs between Sealdah and Silchar).
The victim girl used her official Facebook profile to broadcast her ordeals in a live video.
Later, Government Railway Police (GRP) at Rangiya railway station detained the suspected accused with the help of other fellow passengers of the train.
The name of the suspect has been identified as Abhijit Raut.
It is learnt that the victim girl from Silchar had boarded the Kanchenjunga Express from Sealdah to Silchar along with her family.
At midnight, after the young woman had fallen into a deep slumber, the suspected accused believed to be under the influence of alcohol attempted to molest her taking advantage of the darkness.
When she awoke in this situation, the young woman grabbed the limping man's hand. After she began to scream for help, the other passengers flocked to her aid.
The event occurred somewhere in between the Alipurduar-Rangiya junction.
Meanwhile, questions have been raised about the safety of women passengers on the train after the incident.
According to the victim's allegation, the man boarded the train at Alipurduar station and was scheduled to travel to Lumding in Hojai district. While boarding the train, the man did not have a valid ticket, the victim claimed before the police.