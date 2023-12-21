Underage Married Girl Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Assam

An underage married girl believed to be around 16 years old from Bihar’s Hasanpur was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday night.
The incident was reported at Kabuganj locality in Cachar.
The deceased was the wife of one Mohammad Arif, a resident of Bihar, informed sources.
According to reports, the body of the minor girl was found hanging to a ceiling fan, owing to which a chaos erupted in the village.
Arif's family members and locals arrived on the scene and transported the victim girl to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for prompt medical assistance; unfortunately, the resident doctors ruled her dead.
It was learned that Arif, the victim's husband, had fled the scene after the wife was discovered dead. After a day, the spouse was apprehended and taken into custody by the Sonai police.
An investigation into the case has already began.
Last Tuesday, the underage married girl went inside her bedroom to call her husband Arif for supper. When the couple didn't show up for supper for a long time, the younger brother of Arif went to the room and noticed that the door was closed from the inside.
When the younger brother looked through the door, he saw Arif sleeping and his aunt (victim girl) hanging from the ceiling fan next to him.
During the police interrogation, the deceased's husband said that his wife committed suicide and that he was unaware of the cause.
Meanwhile, the state police are expected to levy a section of POCSO on the husband for marrying an underage girl.
However, in order to determine the precise reason of the young girl's death, the authorities are awaiting the completion of the postmortem examination.