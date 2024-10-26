Man Posing As Journalist Nabbed In Assam's Silchar

An individual posing as a journalist was apprehended by fellow reporters in Assam's Silchar and later handed over to the police. The incident occurred on Friday at the office of the district commissioner.
The incident panned out as candidates were arriving at the Cachar district commissioner's office to file their nomination for by-elections in the Dholai constituency. At the time, several reporters from various publications were covering it.
The accused identified himself as Kanta Deb, associated with an outlet called 'Dholai Today'. He was also present at the DC office, collecting news. However, the other media persons present at the scene doubted his legitimacy and questioned him.
When he was unable to answer properly, a group of reporters apprehended him and called in the local police. He was then handed over to the police, who took him away for further questioning.
Notably, a fake journalist was among three people held in connection with two separate drug busts in Assam in August. The arrested individual was identified as Dulal Hussain, who posed as a journalist for a fake portal.