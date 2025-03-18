Massive Landslide Blocks Silchar-Barak Road at Sonapur, Hundreds of Vehicles Stranded

A massive landslide has caused severe traffic disruption on National Highway 6, near the Sonapur Tunnel on the Silchar-Barak connecting route, due to continuous rainfall.
According to reports, a huge portion of the hillside collapsed onto the highway late at night, covering the road with boulders and debris. The sudden landslide has completely halted vehicular movement, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides.
Authorities have launched a war footing clearance operation to restore traffic flow. Meghalaya’s administration is actively working to remove debris and reopen the road as soon as possible.
Also Read: Landslide Blocks Sonapur Tunnel in Meghalaya, Disrupting Traffic Movement