Two Fake Doctors Arrested In Assam's Cachar

In Assam’s Cachar district, police have once again cracked down on quack doctors, arresting two more individuals posing as medical practitioners.

The accused have been identified as Uma Shankar Sinha and Zahirul Borbohuiyan, both of whom had been practising with fake MBBS degrees and deceiving people for years.

Acting on a complaint filed by the Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR), police carried out raids in Sonai on Thursday.

Uma Shankar Sinha was apprehended from a pharmacy named Manas Medical Hall in Kabuganj, while Zahirul Borbhuiya was arrested from another pharmacy in Kaptanpur.

According to police, both individuals have been exploiting patients under the guise of being qualified doctors. They are currently under interrogation.

At least 10 fake doctors have been arrested in Cachar district, and authorities have prepared a detailed list of such offenders. Police sources said more arrests are likely soon, and strict legal action will be taken against all involved.

