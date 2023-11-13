Minor Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Assam's Silchar

A minor boy tragically lost his life after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Berenga village in Assam’s Silchar district on Monday.
The deceased child, identified as Kabul Hussain, was heading home after his regular tuition classes when the speeding vehicle struck him, killing him on the spot.
Following the mishap, angry locals intercepted the vehicle and vandalized it completely. They also blocked the road in agitation, sources informed.
The police arrived at the location after being informed about the accident and recovered the body for post-mortem. They also managed to scatter the upset group of people who had assembled after the incident.