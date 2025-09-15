Mother & Two Daughters Found Dead in M'laya, Family Alleges Murder Over Domestic Abuse

A tragic case of suspected domestic violence has come to light from Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, where a young mother and her two minor daughters were found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Rippa Das (24), wife of Arpan Das of Baraitoli in Katigorah, Cachar district of Assam. Her two daughters have been identified as Arpita Das (5) and Panchami Das (6 months).

According to reports, Arpan Das, who works at a cement factory in East Jaintia Hills, left for duty on Sunday morning, leaving behind his wife and children at their residence. When he returned home in the evening, he allegedly discovered the lifeless bodies of all three.

Following the incident, Arpan informed his father-in-law, who then rushed to Katigorah Police Station in Assam and lodged a complaint, alleging foul play.

The victim’s father accused his son-in-law of subjecting Rippa to continuous physical and mental abuse since their marriage. He further alleged that the harassment worsened after the birth of two daughters, as Arpan was reportedly unhappy over not having a son.

Accusing Arpan of murder, the father claimed that Rippa and her children were killed and that the case was being projected as a suicide to mislead the state police.

Meanwhile, the Cachar Police have registered the complaint and initiated an investigation.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

Also Read: Youth Found Dead Inside Car at Guwahati Railway Station Parking Lot