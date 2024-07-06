NFR Restores Train Services Following Silchar Pit Line Operationalization

In response to the operationalization of the Pit line at Silchar Railway Station, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has restored several train services previously cancelled due to severe water logging. The restoration schedule is as follows:
Restoration of trains commencing journey on July 6, 2024:
Train no. 05659 (Silchar-Shribar) Passenger
Train no. 05567 (Silchar-Bhairabi) Passenger
Train no. 15641 (Silchar-New Tinsukia) Express
Restoration of trains commencing journey on July 7, 2024:
Train no. 05660 (Shribar-Silchar) Passenger
Train no. 05568 (Bhairabi-Silchar) Passenger
Train no. 15642 (New Tinsukia-Silchar) Express
Earlier, these services were canceled by severe water logging at the Pit line of Silchar Railway Station, managed by the Lumding Division. The decision to restore services aims to ensure passenger safety and mitigate operational challenges, as communicated by the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR.