Silchar

NFR Restores Train Services Following Silchar Pit Line Operationalization

The decision to restore services aims to ensure passenger safety and mitigate operational challenges, as communicated by the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR.
NFR Restores Train Services Following Silchar Pit Line Operationalization
NFR Restores Train Services Following Silchar Pit Line OperationalizationREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

In response to the operationalization of the Pit line at Silchar Railway Station, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has restored several train services previously cancelled due to severe water logging. The restoration schedule is as follows:

Restoration of trains commencing journey on July 6, 2024:

Train no. 05659 (Silchar-Shribar) Passenger

Train no. 05567 (Silchar-Bhairabi) Passenger

Train no. 15641 (Silchar-New Tinsukia) Express

Restoration of trains commencing journey on July 7, 2024:

Train no. 05660 (Shribar-Silchar) Passenger

Train no. 05568 (Bhairabi-Silchar) Passenger

Train no. 15642 (New Tinsukia-Silchar) Express

Earlier, these services were canceled by severe water logging at the Pit line of Silchar Railway Station, managed by the Lumding Division. The decision to restore services aims to ensure passenger safety and mitigate operational challenges, as communicated by the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR.

NFR Restores Train Services Following Silchar Pit Line Operationalization
Train Cancellations Due To Water Logging At Silchar Railway Station
Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)
Silchar Pit Line Operationalization

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
silchar>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/silchar/nfr-restores-train-services-following-silchar-pit-line-operationalization
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com