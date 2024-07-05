Train Cancellations Due To Water Logging At Silchar Railway Station

In light of severe water logging at the Pit line of Silchar Railway Station under the Lumding Division, the Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation of several train services on Friday.
This decision, as communicated by the Chief Public Relations Officer, aims to ensure passenger safety and mitigate operational challenges.
The following trains scheduled to commence their journeys on July 6, 2024, have been cancelled:
Train number 15616 (Silchar - Guwahati) Express
Train number 05684 (Silchar - Maishashan) Passenger
Train number 05681 (Maishashan - Silchar) Passenger
Train number 05688 (Silchar - Dullabcherra) Passenger
Train number 05659 (Silchar - Shribar) Passenger
Train number 05567 (Silchar - Bhairabi) Passenger
Train number 15641 (Silchar - New Tinsukia) Express
Train number 05694 (Badarpur - Dullabcherra) Passenger
Train number 05693 (Dullabcherra - Badarpur) Passenger
Additionally, the following trains scheduled to commence their journeys on July 7, 2024, have been cancelled:
Train number 15615 (Guwahati - Silchar) Express
Train number 05687 (Dullabcherra - Silchar) Passenger
Train number 05660 (Shribar - Silchar) Passenger
Train number 05568 (Bhairabi - Silchar) Passenger
Train number 15642 (New Tinsukia - Silchar) Express
The Northeast Frontier Railway is working diligently to address the water logging issue and restore normalcy at the earliest. Passengers are advised to check for updates and make alternative travel arrangements if necessary. The Railway authorities regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the passengers during this period.
For further information and updates, passengers are encouraged to visit the official website or contact the nearest railway station.