Train Cancellations Due To Water Logging At Silchar Railway Station

This decision, as communicated by the Chief Public Relations Officer, aims to ensure passenger safety and mitigate operational challenges.
In light of severe water logging at the Pit line of Silchar Railway Station under the Lumding Division, the Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation of several train services on Friday.

Cancellations for July 6, 2024

The following trains scheduled to commence their journeys on July 6, 2024, have been cancelled:

  • Train number 15616 (Silchar - Guwahati) Express

  • Train number 05684 (Silchar - Maishashan) Passenger

  • Train number 05681 (Maishashan - Silchar) Passenger

  • Train number 05688 (Silchar - Dullabcherra) Passenger

  • Train number 05659 (Silchar - Shribar) Passenger

  • Train number 05567 (Silchar - Bhairabi) Passenger

  • Train number 15641 (Silchar - New Tinsukia) Express

  • Train number 05694 (Badarpur - Dullabcherra) Passenger

  • Train number 05693 (Dullabcherra - Badarpur) Passenger

Cancellations for July 7, 2024

Additionally, the following trains scheduled to commence their journeys on July 7, 2024, have been cancelled:

  • Train number 15615 (Guwahati - Silchar) Express

  • Train number 05687 (Dullabcherra - Silchar) Passenger

  • Train number 05660 (Shribar - Silchar) Passenger

  • Train number 05568 (Bhairabi - Silchar) Passenger

  • Train number 15642 (New Tinsukia - Silchar) Express

Efforts to Restore Services

The Northeast Frontier Railway is working diligently to address the water logging issue and restore normalcy at the earliest. Passengers are advised to check for updates and make alternative travel arrangements if necessary. The Railway authorities regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the passengers during this period.

For further information and updates, passengers are encouraged to visit the official website or contact the nearest railway station.

