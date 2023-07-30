NIT Silchar Moral Policing: 3 Security Guards Suspended for Being Silent Spectators

In a letter to the three suspended civil security guards, the Vanguards Security Services & Systems said, “We regret to inform you that according to our management it has decided that you instead of following up the order given by management you simply refused to obey the instructions you have been found untoward activity during the working hours on the premises. Your negligence in duty has viewed seriously and you are therefore suspended which is July 30, 2023, until further order from NIT authority.”