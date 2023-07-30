NIT Silchar Moral Policing: 3 Security Guards Suspended for Being Silent Spectators

Vanguards Security Services & Systems, the pioneer security, facilities management, housekeeping, and engineering service providers in Northeast India, terminated three of its civil security guards on Saturday after a video depicting moral policing inside NIT Silchar's premises went viral, of late.
In a letter to the three suspended civil security guards, the Vanguards Security Services & Systems said, “We regret to inform you that according to our management it has decided that you instead of following up the order given by management you simply refused to obey the instructions you have been found untoward activity during the working hours on the premises. Your negligence in duty has viewed seriously and you are therefore suspended which is July 30, 2023, until further order from NIT authority.”
The suspended civil security guards were identified as Ibungo Yaima Singha, Raj kumar Nunia and Anil Nunia.
All three of them were silent spectators when a section of hostel boarders brutally assaulted three cooks for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from one of the students.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred on July 26 (Wednesday) at Hostel No 9 of NIT Silchar, but it came to light only after a video went viral on social media platforms.
One of the victims was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) after sustaining grave injuries in the incident.
As per sources, the mobile phone of a student, a boarder of Hostel No 4 of NIT Silchar had gone missing after which a section of rogue students rounded up Biki Ri, Mona Das, and Rajkumar Dhaushad, employed as cooks at the hostels and took them in a car to Hostel No 9.
At the hostel, the students brutally thrashed the trio for allegedly stealing the mobile phone. As seen in the video, the incident took place in presence of three aforesaid security personnel, while the group of students repeatedly thrashed the three cooks with sticks, kicks and punches.
While all three were graveously injured and taken to SMCH, two of them, Biki Ri and Mona Das were released after primary medical care, and Rajkumar Dhaushad was kept for further treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment there.
Later, after the video of the incident went viral on social media, the people of the region expressed displeasure and demanded that strict action should be taken against everyone involved in the matter.