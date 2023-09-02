NIT-Silchar Moral Policing Case: 16 Students Face Disciplinary Action

After almost a month and a half, the NIT-Silchar authorities have taken punitive action against a total of 16 students involved in the moral policing incident on July 27, 2023.
As per reports, around 12 students have been fined Rs 10,000 each as part of the punishment.
The students who were fined are identified as Raghuvendra Singh, Supratik Saha, Rajan Kumar Raj, Mirajul Islam Sayem, Jyotishka Bhattacharjee, Jyotirmoy Kalita, Pappu Mondal, Abhijit Doley, Konkan Jyoti Kalita, Rohit Nandi, Abhinav Goswami, and Saurabh Jyoti Saikia.
In addition, four students engaged in this case have been Rusticated for two semesters, from July to December 2023 and January to June 2024.
Apart from rustication, these students have been expelled from the hostel during this period.
The students facing rustication and hostel expulsion are namely Saurabh Kumar Meena, Himanshu, Rohit Kumar Meena, and Mahmud Zubair Mahmud Pratim.
According to previous reports, a horrific moral policing incident took place at NIT in Silchar where three cooks at the hotel of the engineering institute were gang-attacked by a group of students on charges of stealing mobile phones.
The enraged students dragged them (cooks) to the ground inside the dorm and viciously assaulted them.
Notably, after the video of this horrific moral policing went viral on social media, there was a huge uproar across the state.
Following the incident, NIT administrators organised an investigation team and ordered an investigation into the occurrence, and after a lengthy investigation, the NIT authorities decided to take stern action against the aforementioned NIT students who were directly involved in the incident.