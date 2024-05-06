NIT Silchar Student Found Hanging Inside Bathroom; Probe On
The sudden demise of a student by suicide at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam on Monday shocked the authorities of the institute, the student community, and the parents of the deceased alike.
Preliminary reports suggest that the incident took place at the guest house of NIT Silchar where the student was staying with his visiting parents. The student committed suicide while the parents had stepped out, according to the reports.
The deceased NIT Silchar student has been identified as Kishore Pran Deka and he was enrolled under the mechanical engineering branch at the institute.
According to the information at hand, early this morning, he was with his parents at the NIT Silchar guest house. The parents stepped out for some time due to some work. When they returned, they found the bathroom adjacent to the guest house room locked.
Sensing the worst, the parents started calling for help after which other students along with the NIT Silchar authorities arrived at the scene. Soon people managed to barge through the door when they found the student hanging.
Thereafter, the student was pulled down and rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). However, doctors there declared him dead.
In the aftermath of the tragic occurrence, it is still unclear as to why the student chose the extreme step. Following the incident, tensions prevailed in the NIT Silchar campus, as per sources.