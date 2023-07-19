Violent Clashes Erupt Between Security Forces & Locals in Assam's Silchar

Violent clashes broke out between the security forces and locals of Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday night following the death of a girl.
As per information, a girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Silchar’s Rangikhari. Following this, locals blocked roads and protested demanding the immediate arrest of the murderer.
A huge amount of security forces was deployed after the situation turned tense in Silchar. This reportedly led to brutal conflicts between the protesting locals and police force.
As per sources, agitated locals also pelted stones at the police personnel that was deployed to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, the police resorted to blank firing and lathi charge in order to disperse the people. Several cops including a CRPF jawan were reportedly severely injured in the scuffle.
Reports also said that a total of 11 persons have been detained by the police.
It may be mentioned that a girl in Silchar’s Rangikhari went missing on July 15. As per reports, the girl's body was recovered in a distorted state from an under-construction building at Dwarbond after three days of her disappearance.
The police as well as the family members of the deceased girl have suspected that she was raped and then brutally killed after throwing acid. The chaotic situation erupted after the girl's body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem reports were completed.