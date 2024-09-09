Protest Erupts in Silchar, Evictees Block Highway Seeking Compensation

Tension gripped the Rangpur area in Silchar as hundreds of men and women, recently evicted from government land, staged a protest by blocking the national highway connecting Manipur on Monday.
The protest erupted after evicted families alleged that the administration carried out illegal evictions without providing prior notice or alternative arrangements for their rehabilitation.
The unrest escalated when the evictees, hoping to meet Assam Minister Atul Bora and submit a memorandum of their grievances, gathered in the Rangpur area. They attempted to stop the minister’s convoy, but were left disappointed as Bora's convoy passed through without addressing them. This prompted the protesters to block the highway in anger.
The eviction drive was part of a broader initiative to acquire land for the construction of a new four-lane road from Silchar to Manipur, under the Bharatmala project. The Cachar district administration had already completed the land acquisition process and carried out the eviction of families who had been living on government land for many years.
Protesters expressed frustration, accusing the administration of evicting them without any prior notice or compensation plan. "We have been living here for a long time, and the eviction was carried out without any alternative arrangements," one of the evictees claimed.
"Today, we came here to meet and seek assistance from Atul Bora Sir, but were not permitted by the authorities. As a result, we were forced to block the road. We urge the government to understand our plight and address our concerns," added another evictee.
After about an hour of road blockade, the protest was cleared following assurances from the administration that their demands for compensation would be addressed. However, the evicted families warned of intensifying their movement if their concerns are not met soon.
Tensions remain high in the area as the evictees continue to demand justice and proper rehabilitation from the authorities.