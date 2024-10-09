Sculptor Goes Missing, Leaves Durga Idols Half-Finished in Assam's Cachar

As the entire state of Assam celebrates Durga Puja, a bizarre incident has emerged from the Kalain area of Cachar, where local sculptor Kajal Paul has mysteriously gone missing, leaving several Durga idols unfinished. This unexpected turn of events has caused significant commotion among the numerous puja committees in Kalain.
Kajal Paul was entrusted with the responsibility of crafting Durga idols for hundreds of puja committees in the region, with the expectation that the idols would be collected on Panchami, the fifth day of Navratri. However, the situation took a drastic turn when the sculptor abruptly disappeared, and his mobile phone was found switched off.
Concerned committee members promptly reported the matter to the local police, initiating an investigation into Kajal Paul’s whereabouts. In the meantime, the puja committees have been left with no choice but to step in and provide the finishing touches to the half-finished idols in preparation for the festivities.
This incident has not only disrupted the traditional idol-making process but has also raised concerns about the impact on the celebrations in the Kalain area. The puja committee members are yet hopeful for a swift resolution to this puzzling situation as they strive to ensure a successful Durga Puja celebration despite the challenges.